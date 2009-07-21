New footage taken of possible wolf - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New footage taken of possible wolf

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - New video has been captured of a wolf-like animal in Hoover's Heatherwood community.

Hoover police are monitoring the animal and animal control is expected to be searching the area today.

Officials say the animal has not yet posed a threat to people and has been walking around the neighborhood looking for food.

Powered by Frankly