Tuesday, July 21, 2009

Chef Bob's Fried Zepher Squash

Ingredients:

4-5 zepher squash or yellow squash (sliced)

1 cup canola oil

1 onion (sliced)

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup yellow cornmeal

salt & pepper

Directions:

Heat oil to 325-350 degrees

Toss sliced zepher squash and onions in buttermilk.

Season cornmeal with salt & pepper.

Coat slices of squash and onion in cornmeal.

Fry 1-2 minutes per side.

Drain on papertowels.

Add a little salt.

Serve.

