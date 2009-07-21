Absolutely Alabama: Space and Rocket Center

It began with a startling announcement in 1958. Doctor Wernher von Braun told Time Magazine he believed it was possible to fly a rocket to the moon. With help from NASA and a team of scientists in Huntsville, von Braun made the dream a reality. Now we are celebrating 40 years since the first step on the moon. Fred Hunter takes us to the Space and Rocket Center, where the spirit of those space pioneers is alive and well and Absolutely Alabama.