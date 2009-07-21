BJCC Director on domed stadium groundbreaking

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders will break ground on the domed stadium project on Tuesday.

The symbolic ceremony begins at five o'clock and will take place at the dome site near the BJCC.

The BJCC's Executive Director Jack Phillips says he cannot help but be excited.

In an interview on Good Day Alabama, Phillips said that while the groundbreaking will be symbolic, the preparation for the stadium is going forward. He added that it may be a few years before the construction is started, due to the designing phase being underway.

The price tag for the stadium is estimated at 630-million dollars.