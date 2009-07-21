Birmingham City Council to consider 4th proposed budget

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It is a race against time for the Birmingham City Council. On Tuesday, they will consider a 4th proposed budget for 2010.

The new proposal includes placing 26 million dollars in a fund balance until the audit is complete. The reason for the fund balance is that the City Council and Mayor Larry Langford have been arguing over that amount of money. Langford says that there is 26 million dollars left over from last year. Some city councilors disagree. Both sides have asked for an auditor.

The one thing that the city council has decided on is funding for a domed stadium.

The city is still operating under the 2009 budget and plans to meet Tuesday to vote on the new budget.

Another item on the agenda for the city council, will be a plan to improve the city's transit system.

Mayor Larry Langford says the city can get 4-million dollars a year in transit funding through online ticket agencies.

On Monday, Langford said booking agencies are not paying the city revenue it deserves. His solution involves partnering with magiccitytix.com, a local company. Under his plan, the company would pay the city five dollars per ticket booked on its site.