Hoover theft suspects identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police identified Monday a man and a woman in connection with stealing a woman's purse and illegally using the victim's credit card.

Hoover police said Alexander Curren, 28, of Hoover, and Charlotte Marie Maher, 32, of Birmingham, were charged with theft and fraudulent use of credit. The pair were identified after FOX6 News aired surveillance video of the pair earlier this month.

Investigators said the pair stole a wallet from a Wal-Mart customer on June 28. From there, the pair went to Publix at Lee Branch and used one of the victim's credit cards to purchase gift cards.