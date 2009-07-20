Alabama prepares for upcoming sales tax holiday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Alabama is getting ready for its fourth annual sales tax holiday.

It will take place August seventh through the ninth.

The state government is waiving its 4% sales tax on back-to-school items purchased.

The state revenue department reports that many cities and counties are also waving their local sales taxes for the weekend.

Jefferson County is one of the areas not participating this year. County officials say the anticipated $200,000 in sales taxes that will be collected that weekend will be enough to save seven jobs in the financially troubled county.