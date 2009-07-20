Health officials confirm Swine Flu in Cullman - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Alabama health officials confirm the first cases of swine flu for Cullman County.

Two people came down with the illness there.

 State health officials say an adult male from Cullman is already making a full recovery.

So far, Alabama has seen 469 cases of the H1N1 virus.

