Health officials confirm Swine Flu in Cullman

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Alabama health officials confirm the first cases of swine flu for Cullman County.
Two people came down with the illness there.
State health officials say an adult male from Cullman is already making a full recovery.
So far, Alabama has seen 469 cases of the H1N1 virus.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.
"This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.
