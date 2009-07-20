Suspect identified in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A man shot in the head Saturday morning was identified Monday as a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Birmingham police said Mohammad Ansari, 33, of Birmingham, was found shot and wounded in a parking lot on 5th Avenue South early Saturday morning. Just hours earlier, investigators had obtained a capital murder warrant against him in connection with a homicide that happened on July 1st in the 800 block of Center Way Southwest.

Police said investigators did not yet know if Saturday's shooting was in connection to the homicide earlier this month.

The suspect was hospitalized Monday morning receiving treatment for his injuries.

