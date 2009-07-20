Easy asparagus and scallops

GEORGE SARRIS' SCALLOPS WITH ASPARAGUS

Ingredients:

1 pound medium asparagus, trimmed, cut in 1-inch pieces, tips left whole

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lb large sea scallops, trimmed if necessary

salt & pepper to taste

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

2 tbsp cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Directions:

Heat one tablespoon oil in a heavy nonstick skillet over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking, then saute asparagus, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 5 or 6 minutes. Transfer with slotted spoon to a plate, reserving skillet off heat.

Pat scallops dry and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add one tablespoon oil to skillet and heat over modertately high heat until hot but not smoking, then saute the scallops, turning over once, until browned and just cooked through, 4-6 minutes total. Transfer scallops to another plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm.

Add wine and vinegar to skillet (mixture may spatter) and boil, scraping up any browned bits, until liquid is reduced by half, about 1 minute. Add any accumulated scallop juices on plate and bring to a simmer. Turn off heat and whisk in butter, one piece at a time, until incorporated. Plate scallops and asparagus, spoon sauce over and serve immediately.