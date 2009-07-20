Apartment complex suffers 2-alarm blaze

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Fighters worked a 2 alarm apartment fire overnight.

Battalion Chief C.W. Mardis says a call went out to the Sandpiper Apartments at 11:53 p.m. Sunday night. Mardis says the fire was not under control until 1:05 a.m. Monday morning.

Forty people were displaced and the American Red Cross was brought in to help.

Mardis says the fire affected 13 units mostly through smoke damage. He also says the cause of the fire appears to be an accident and electrical.

One firefighter suffered minor cuts to his hand but other than him there was no injuries.