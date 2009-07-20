Apartment complex suffers 2-alarm blaze

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Fighters worked a 2 alarm apartment fire overnight.
Battalion Chief C.W. Mardis says a call went out to the Sandpiper Apartments at 11:53 p.m. Sunday night. Mardis says the fire was not under control until 1:05 a.m. Monday morning.
Forty people were displaced and the American Red Cross was brought in to help.
Mardis says the fire affected 13 units mostly through smoke damage. He also says the cause of the fire appears to be an accident and electrical.
One firefighter suffered minor cuts to his hand but other than him there was no injuries.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>