Groundbreaking to be held for domed stadium

BIRMIGNHAM, AL (WBRC) - After years of talking about it, Birmingham city leaders will hold an official groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new domed stadium.
The project's current projected price tag is around 630 million dollars and supporters say it could mean thousands of temporary and permanent jobs during and after construction.
Dome opponents question the timing of this project in the midst of a recession and are concerned if taxpayers can afford such a project in the long run.
The groundbreaking for the dome is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the site of the project, near the BJCC.
