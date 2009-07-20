Jeffco Commissioners not happy with proposed rescue plan

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County commissioners are not happy with the proposed rescue plan by local lawmakers.

The proposal would reinstate the occupational tax and include everyone, but would phase out after five years.

Commissioners say that is too quick and believe the new plan would only raise about half the money the county needs.

Commissioner Bettye Fine Collins says she feels like they are being tossed around.

State lawmakers say they want hard numbers before they consider any changes to the proposed plan. Lawmakers will meet again on July 27th.