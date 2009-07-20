Mobile woman arrested on murder charge

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) - A Mobile woman has been arrested in the death of a Chickasaw man found bleeding in a vehicle on Interstate 65.

Saraland police say 46-year-old Janet Lynn Wild, who also goes by Janet Lynn Driggers, is being held in the Mobile County Jail on a charge of murder.

Investigators say Wild cut 45-year-old Sylvester Eugene Pugh with a sharp instrument after an argument. Pugh then bled to death.