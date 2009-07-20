Several arrested in Evergreen killing

EVERGREEN, AL (WBRC) - Police have arrested the wife, son, grandson and a friend of a man killed in Evergreen, Alabama over the weekend.
The 74-year-old man was gunned down outside his home. The son was arrested in Michigan and the others in different cities around Alabama.
Police say the couple had started divorce proceedings and there was a 100 thousand dollar insurance policy with the wife as the beneficiary.
All are charged with capital murder and have been denied bond.
