Morning news update

Fire breaks out at Birmingham apartment complex

An overnight fire at a Birmingham apartment broke out at Sandpiper Apartments around one o'clock. Those apartments are located on Valley Avenue. Residents say everyone got out safely. There is no word from fire investigators on what started the fire.

Tennessee man charged in string of killings

Investigators in southern Tennessee have charged a man in what they call a "brutal" string of killings. 30-year-old Jacob Shaffer is the husband of one of the victims. Six people were found killed in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. Authorities believe his first victim was in Huntsville. Shaffer then went to Tennessee, where he allegedly killed his wife, Traci, and her son, father, brother and a neighbor.

Several arrested in Evergreen killing

Police arrest the wife, son, grandson and a friend of a man killed in Evergreen, Alabama over the weekend. The 74-year-old man was gunned down outside his home. The son was arrested in Michigan and the others in different cities around Alabama. Police say the couple had started divorce proceedings and there was a 100 thousand dollar insurance policy with the wife as the beneficiary. All are charged with capital murder and have been denied bond.

Mobile woman arrested on murder charge

A Mobile woman has been arrested in the death of a Chickasaw man found bleeding in a vehicle on Interstate 65. Saraland police say 46-year-old Janet Lynn Wild, who also goes by Janet Lynn Driggers, is being held in the Mobile County Jail on a charge of murder. Investigators say Wild cut 45-year-old Sylvester Eugene Pugh with a sharp instrument after an argument. Pugh then bled to death.

Jeffco Commissioners not happy with proposed rescue plan

Jefferson County commissioners are not happy with the proposed rescue plan by local lawmakers. The proposal would reinstate the occupational tax and include everyone, but would phase out after five years. Commissioners say that is too quick and believe the new plan would only raise about half the money the county needs. Commissioner Bettye Fine Collins says she feels like they are being tossed around. State lawmakers say they want hard numbers before they consider any changes to the proposed plan. Lawmakers will meet again on July 27th.

Cooper Green receives high scores

Jefferson County's publicly supported hospital, Cooper Green Mercy, outdoes its Birmingham-area competitors in six of ten categories according to a Medicare patient survey. The hospital had the highest marks for doctor communication, staff response time, pain control, explanation of medicine, cleanliness and quietness at night.

City Council to look over bingo ordinance changes

The Birmingham City Council will again this week take up proposed changes to the city's "bingo ordinance". Mayor Larry Langford wants the minimum number of bingo machines at a location increased from five-hundred to one-thousand. Last week, the council postponed a vote on the proposal. They are expected to vote again at tomorrow's meeting.

Groundbreaking to be held for domed stadium

After years of talking about it, Birmingham city leaders will hold an official groundbreaking tomorrow for the new domed stadium. The project's current projected price tag is around 630 million dollars and supporters say it could mean thousands of temporary and permanent jobs during and after construction. Dome opponents question the timing of this project in the midst of a recession and are concerned if taxpayers can afford such a project in the long run. The groundbreaking for the dome is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon at the site of the project, near the BJCC.