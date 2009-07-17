City of Sylacauga gets new movie theater

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Moviegoers in Sylacauga can now catch a flick without leaving town.

The Martin Theater has been closed for years and now it's been reopened as the Stardom Theater.

Owner Thomas Cox says three months of renovations went into reopening the theater.

The two auditoriums have new speaker systems and projectors and there's also an arcade.

Signage will go up soon as well as a marquee for the movie showings and times and the theater will show movies seven days a week.

Folks say the theater is what the city has been missing.

The mayor of Sylacauga says the city has been working for years to get a movie theater and he looks forward to the additional revenue.

"When we were talking about a movie theater a couple of years ago we did some projections," says Mayor Wright. "It got into the high five figures and that's what it can do. So it's big for any city."