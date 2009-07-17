Reward increased for information on Nadia Kersh

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The family of Nadia Kersh announced Friday they had increased the reward for information that would solve her disappearance last year.

In a news conference Friday, Homewood police said the family had added $10,000 to the reward, bringing the total reward to $55,000.

Nadia Kersh disappeared November 3, 2008, after leaving her job at the Tria Market in Homewood for lunch. She never returned, and friends and family became concerned after she never picked up her son from daycare.

Her car was found on November 4 in west Birmingham, and three days later, her purse was found discarded on railroad tracks in West Birmingham.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Homewood Police Department at (205) 322-6204.