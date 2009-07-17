Kairos T.G.I.H. Special

(Thank God it's Healthy)

Recipe courtesy of James K Jones from Kairos Kafe

1 can white albacore tuna (I use Kirkland (Costco) Brand)

Sautéed Spinach

Chopped Assorted Bell Peppers

Parmesan Cheese

Open tuna and drain water. Put tuna in the bottom of a wide bowl. Top with spinach, and sprinkle cheese & assorted peppers. Serve immediately. Fresh Fruit on the side makes this an awesome lunch.

Sautéed Spinach:

3 cups rinsed spinach leaves

6-8 Grape Tomatoes

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic

1 pinch fresh cracked white pepper

1 pinch fresh cracked black pepper

1 pinch sea salt

Preheat sauté pan, add olive oil, garlic & tomatoes. Cook on high heat until garlic starts to become translucent. Cook the tomatoes for about one minute, and then in the spinach, salt, & pepper. Sauté for about one minute. Be careful not to overcook the spinach. Enjoy!!