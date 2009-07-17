Hit-and-run victim released from hospital

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - It has been a long three weeks for Bill Forward. That is about how long he has been in the hospital since a hit and run driver left him laying in road following his daughter's wedding ceremony.

On Friday, he left the hospital. FOX6 News was there as a nurse wheeled him out to his daughter's car.

Forward suffered two broken legs among several injuries following the hit and run.

It happened June 27th on Greensboro Avenue outside the Battle Friedman House. Forward had just finished walking his daughter down the aisle. He was loading chairs into a truck when someone driving a light covered SUV hit him and kept going. He has been in the hospital ever since.

His recovery is going well. Forward is actually ahead of schedule, but his family wants someone held responsible for the hit and run. They took out a full page ad in Sunday's paper, hoping generate tips in the investigation.

Forward is now heading home to North Carolina.

His family is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.