Alabama unemployment hits double digits

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Alabama's unemployment rate has reached double digits.

The State Department of Industrial Relations says Alabama's jobless rate rose to 10.1 percent for June.

The rate had been 9.8 percent in May.

Alabama's unemployment rate was higher than the national measure of 9.5 percent for June.      

 

