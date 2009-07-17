Bessemer Mayor intends to veto electronic bingo

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - Bessemer Mayor Ed May says he intends to veto an electronic bingo ordinance approved by the city council.

The council president says he expects the ordinance to pass at the next meeting on Tuesday and that the council will have enough votes to override the mayor's veto.

Mays said he did not want to see electronic bingo in the city.

He said he saw no good that would come from it.