Police officer arrested on sexual assault charge - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police officer arrested on sexual assault charge

Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman.

Officer Cleveland Reynolds is in the Jefferson County Jail this morning.

We are told the officer was on duty at the time of the alleged crime. He is on paid leave pending the investigation. 

 

Powered by Frankly