Chicken alfredo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicken alfredo

Chef Ron's Famous Chicken Alfredo
 
 
1/4 cup of olive oil
4 Chicken Tenderloins
4 large mushrooms sliced
1 jar of alfredo sauce 
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 pack of angel hair pasta or noodles of your choice  
 
1 teaspoon of Dale Sauce
3 teaspoon of Whochestershire Sauce
 
In a bowl mix dale and worchestershire sauce add chicken and refridergate overnight.
 
 
Prepare noodles as instructed on package.
 
In a skillet on medium heat heat Olive oil, then add marinated chicken and mushrooms.  Let simmer on each side for 5 minutes.  Add salt and pepper to taste.  Add cooked noodles, Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese to chicken.  Simmer for 3-5minutes on low heat.
 
Serve and garnish with parsley

Powered by Frankly