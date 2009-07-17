Chef Ron's Famous Chicken Alfredo
1/4 cup of olive oil
4 Chicken Tenderloins
4 large mushrooms sliced
1 jar of alfredo sauce
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 pack of angel hair pasta or noodles of your choice
1 teaspoon of Dale Sauce
3 teaspoon of Whochestershire Sauce
In a bowl mix dale and worchestershire sauce add chicken and refridergate overnight.
Prepare noodles as instructed on package.
In a skillet on medium heat heat Olive oil, then add marinated chicken and mushrooms. Let simmer on each side for 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add cooked noodles, Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese to chicken. Simmer for 3-5minutes on low heat.
Serve and garnish with parsley