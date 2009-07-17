Chicken alfredo

Chef Ron's Famous Chicken Alfredo





1/4 cup of olive oil

4 Chicken Tenderloins

4 large mushrooms sliced

1 jar of alfredo sauce

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 pack of angel hair pasta or noodles of your choice



1 teaspoon of Dale Sauce

3 teaspoon of Whochestershire Sauce



In a bowl mix dale and worchestershire sauce add chicken and refridergate overnight.





Prepare noodles as instructed on package.



In a skillet on medium heat heat Olive oil, then add marinated chicken and mushrooms. Let simmer on each side for 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add cooked noodles, Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese to chicken. Simmer for 3-5minutes on low heat.



Serve and garnish with parsley



