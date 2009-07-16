Jumbo Lump Crab Martini w/ Roasted Beets and white Truffle Vinaigrette

For the Vinaigrette

2 oz. White Truffle Oil

6 oz. Cane Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar can be substituted

1 Tbsp. minced Shallot

1 tsp. finely diced Chives

Kosher Salt, Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a stainless steel bowl, season, reserve.

For the Martini

1 Lemon, zested with a Microplane (fine zester) Save the Lemons for rimming the martini glasses

2 Tbsp. finely chopped Parsely

1 Large Red Beet

1 Large Gold Beet

4 Baby Candy Stripe Beets

8 Cherry or Teardrop Tomatoes

8 oz fresh Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, picked free of all shell particles

12 Crab Coctail Claws

1 Tbsp. Green Onions, slivered

Preheat an oven to 325'. Wash all the beets, place on a cookie shett and roast just until tender (the smaller ones will be done first). Allow them to cool, then, wearing gloves, peel and dice the red and gold beet (Keep them separated), and peel and quarter the candystripe. Mix together the lemon zest and the chopped parsley, place onto a dinner plate in a loose pile. Cut one of the zested lemons into quarters, and rim four chilled 6oz. martini glasses with the lemon, then roll the edges of the glasses in the zest/parsley mixture.

In a stainless steel bowl, mix the beets, the tomatoes and the green onions with just enough truffle vinaigrette to cover. Season with salt and pepper, and split evenly into the four glasses. In a different bowl , gently mix the crabmeat and the claws with some vinaigrette, season, then arrange on top of the beets.

Enjoy!