Crestwood robbery suspect identified by coroner

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the robbery suspect in a recent robbery and shooting in Crestwood as 25-year-old Stephen Wittkop.

The Coroner says Wittkop shot himself.

Birmingham police say Wittkop went inside the Vineyard Food Mart on Crestwood Boulevard where he pulled a gun and demanded money shortly after nine on Tuesday night.

Investigators say when the robber was leaving, the store owner pulled out a gun and both men began shooting at each other in the parking lot.