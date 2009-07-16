Rodger Smitherman discusses new occupational tax plans

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Senator Rodger Smitherman seems very positive about the a rewritten occupational tax coming to Jefferson County.

In an interview on Good Day Alabama, Smitherman says that there was a very upbeat and can-do attitude in a special meeting of county lawmakers to rewrite the tax.

When asked about whether there will be time to get the new tax in place before the county completely succumbs to financial issues, Smitherman says "I think we can act in time to address the issue."

"We can start a special session around August first, second or third..." says Smitherman, "...if the Governor chooses to do so."

Smitherman also adds that he does believe there will be a special session, since this large group of lawmakers are working together in unison.