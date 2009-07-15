Bacon, lettuce and (fried green) Tomato Sandwich

You can use green or red tomatoes on this sandwich. The Bacon we prefer is Wright Brand Bacon. At Bruno's we have La Brea Breads. Pick up a loaf and have it sliced for sandwiches. One taste and you will be hooked! If you have access to fresh basil, try it instead of the lettuce. It makes for a little spicier taste.

Ingredients

12 slices Wright Brand Bacon

1/3 cup yellow cornmeal or prepared breading mix for tomatoes

¼ cup finely shredded parmesan cheese

¼ cup teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

12 (1/4 inch-thick) slices green tomato

2 teaspoons olive oil

Cooking spray

¼ cup mayonnaise or spreadable cream cheese

8 lettuce leaves or fresh basil leaves

8 slices rustic style bread toasted

Preparation

Cook bacon until crisp. I prefer to cook bacon on a jelly roll pan in the oven. It cooks up flat and makes less mess. Just line your pan with aluminum foil and cook in 400 degree oven for about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside on paper towel to absorb excess grease.

Combine cornmeal, cheese and pepper in a shallow dish. Dredge tomato slices in mixture. Heat one teaspoon oil and one teaspoon of the bacon drippings in a cast iron skillet covered with cooking spray over medium heat. Cook as many tomatoes as your pan will accommodate at one time for about two minutes each side. Cook remaining tomatoes the same way.

Prepare bread with your choice of mayonnaise or cream cheese. Spread evenly on each piece of bread. Top 4 slices with the following on each: two leaves of lettuce or basil, two tomatoes and three slices of bacon. Top with remaining bread slices. Slice either in halves or in quarters. It is a big sandwich!