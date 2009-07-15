Couple speaks out over police shooting dogs

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- A Southside couple is now speaking out after they were arrested for disorderly conduct after a Birmingham Police officer shot two of their dogs.

Leisa Bunn and Rusty Crawford say they let their dogs out behind their apartment one day in June, when a police officer started firing shots at their dogs. Both Bun and Crawford were arrested for disorderly conduct and violating a leash law.

The couple says that the police said they were looking for a pack of wild dogs in the area.

The Birmingham Police Department has declined to comment on the case.

Bunn will be having her hearing on Thursday.