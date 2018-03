At 100-years old, a retired teacher from Birmingham schools is still inspiring former students. Leita Denson is a great grandmother who has traveled the world, but she says her students are her life. In the What's Right with our Schools report, we find how Mrs. Denson's students say she has impacted their lives. For info on the Leita Denson Scholarship, visit www.uau.edu/giving.html or write to:

University of Alabama

c/o Elizabeth Sadler

PO Box 870231

Tuscaloosa, AL 35487