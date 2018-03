Aloo Paratha

ALOO PARATHA BY GLENN RINSKY



DOUGH

8 OZ. WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR

3 OZ. ALL PURPOSE WHITE FLOUR

1/2 TSP SALT

ABOUT 8 OZ. WATER





FILLING:

1 LB POTATOES, BOLIED, PEELED AND GRATED

1/2 TSP. CUMIN, GROUND

1/2 TSP. CORIANDER, GROUND

1 TBLS. FRESH GRATED GINGER

A FRESH CHILI, FINELY MINCED

1/2 CUP CILANTRO, FINELY CHOPPED

SALT TO TASTE

2 TBLS. MUSTARD OIL



FOR DOUGH

COMBINE DOUGH INGREDIENTS AND KNEAD FOR 10 MINUTES BY HAND OR IN MIXER FOR 5.

COVER DOUGH AND ALLOW TO REST FOR 30 MINUTES



FOR FILLING

COMBINE FILLING INGREDIENTS, AND ALLOW TO DEVELOP FLAVOR FOR 30 MINUTES



TO PREPARE:

DIVIDE DOUGH INTO 8 PORTIONS AND THEN ROLL EACH INTO A BALL.

PRESS CENTER OF EACH BALL WITH YOUR THUMBS TO MAKE A BOWL SHAPE.

FILL THIS OPENING WITH THE POTATO STUFFING.

PINCH THE OPENING WELL TO SEAL THE FILLING.

BE SURE THE OPENING IS COMPLETELY SEALED.



NOW FLOUR YOUR HANDS AND A WORK SURFACE AND ROLL THE DOUGH OUT INTO A 7-INCH DIAMETER DISK, DISTRIBUTING THE FILLING THROUGHOUT THE DOUGH.

KEEP THE FILLING SPREAD AS EVENLY AS POSSIBLE.



HEAT A CAST IRON SKILLET OVER MEDIUM HEAT. NOW PLACE ONE OF THE PARATHAS INTO THE SKILLET AND COOK ABOUT 2 MINUTES OR UNTIL BROWN SPOTS APPEAR ON THE BOTTOM OF DOUGH. FLIP THE DOUGH OVER AND COOK THE OTHER SIDE ABOUT ONE MINUTE. BRUSH GHEE OR VEG OIL OVER THE COOKED EXPOSED SIDE. FLIP THE OILED SIDE OVER ONTO THE SKILLET AND COOK FOR ONE MINUTE MORE.



REMOVE AND KEEP WARM.

SERVE WITH PLAIN YOGURT, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES AND CHUTNEY