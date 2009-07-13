Three charged in death of Escambia County couple

BEULAH, FL (WBRC) -- Three people have been charged in the murders of a wealthy Escambia County couple.

Police say Wayne Coldiron, Leonard Gonzalez, Sr. and his son Leonard Gonzalez Jr. shot Burd and Melanie Billings to death while their children were sleeping.

The couple had adopted 12 children with developmental disabilities and other problems.

Authorities expect more arrest and are looking into multiple motives.