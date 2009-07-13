Sheriff’s deputies arrest robbery suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sheriff’s deputies arrest robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for an armed robbery at the BP convenience store on Highway 78 over the weekend.

They found Justin Bice at a house on Second Street South.

Deputies recovered all of the money and investigators say they are sure Bice is their man because they found a trail of money from his car to the door of his aunt's house.

Bice faces charges of first degree robbery and is suspected in another robbery last march.

Powered by Frankly