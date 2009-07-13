Sheriff’s deputies arrest robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for an armed robbery at the BP convenience store on Highway 78 over the weekend.
They found Justin Bice at a house on Second Street South.
Deputies recovered all of the money and investigators say they are sure Bice is their man because they found a trail of money from his car to the door of his aunt's house.
Bice faces charges of first degree robbery and is suspected in another robbery last march.
