Sheriff’s deputies arrest robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for an armed robbery at the BP convenience store on Highway 78 over the weekend.

They found Justin Bice at a house on Second Street South.

Deputies recovered all of the money and investigators say they are sure Bice is their man because they found a trail of money from his car to the door of his aunt's house.

Bice faces charges of first degree robbery and is suspected in another robbery last march.