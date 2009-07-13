Katopodis denied bond

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Former Jefferson County Commissioner John Katopodis will not be released on bond while waiting for his sentencing in October.



Katopodis was found guilty on all 97 counts of mail and wire fraud for using money intended for a computer charity for children.



A judge told Katopodis on Monday that he did not meet the burden of proof to be released and it is up to Katopodis to prove he is not a flight risk.



A parole officer testified that after inspecting Katopodis' Birmingham home that it was not clear if he was really living there. During the trial, the judge found it was not clear whether Katopodis lived here or in Boston.