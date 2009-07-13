BEN LEINGANG

ICON RESTAURANT

Dry Aged Angus Beef Ribeye

1- 16 oz. Ribeye (Choice grade or my favorite Prime)

S&P liberal amounts

1 recipe potatoes Lyonnais

¼ bunch asparagus grilled

----

Potatoes Lyonnais recipe

1 Idaho potato sliced thinly

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp Caramelized Onion

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 pinch paprika

1 pinch chopped thyme

1 Tbsp Red wine Dijon Vinaigrette

S&P t.t

Procedure

1. Heat pan

2. Add butter

3. Season potatoes and add to pan in one layer

4. Flip

5. Add onion, garlic, paprika

6. Finish and remove from heat

7. Add thyme and vinaigrette and toss

8. Serve

----

Demi-glace sauce: (using brown stock)

1 gallon Brown Stock

1 tablespoon butter, plus 2 tablespoons cold butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

3 cups sliced wild mushrooms

1 cup red wine

2 tablespoons chopped thyme leaves

Place the stock in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer until reduced to 1 quart.

In a saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the butter and melt. Add the shallot and saute until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until they have given off their liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the red wine and reduce until almost dry, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and simmer to heat through. Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Finish with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

Yield: about 4 cups