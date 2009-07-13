BEN LEINGANG
ICON RESTAURANT
Dry Aged Angus Beef Ribeye
1- 16 oz. Ribeye (Choice grade or my favorite Prime)
S&P liberal amounts
1 recipe potatoes Lyonnais
¼ bunch asparagus grilled
----
Potatoes Lyonnais recipe
1 Idaho potato sliced thinly
1 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp Caramelized Onion
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 pinch paprika
1 pinch chopped thyme
1 Tbsp Red wine Dijon Vinaigrette
S&P t.t
Procedure
----
Demi-glace sauce: (using brown stock)
1 gallon Brown Stock
1 tablespoon butter, plus 2 tablespoons cold butter
1 shallot, finely chopped
3 cups sliced wild mushrooms
1 cup red wine
2 tablespoons chopped thyme leaves
Place the stock in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer until reduced to 1 quart.
In a saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the butter and melt. Add the shallot and saute until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until they have given off their liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the red wine and reduce until almost dry, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and simmer to heat through. Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Finish with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter.
Yield: about 4 cups