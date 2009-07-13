Dry aged Angus beef ribeye - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BEN LEINGANG

ICON RESTAURANT

Dry Aged Angus Beef Ribeye

1- 16 oz. Ribeye (Choice grade or my favorite Prime)

S&P liberal amounts

1 recipe potatoes Lyonnais

¼ bunch asparagus grilled

----

Potatoes Lyonnais recipe

1 Idaho potato sliced thinly

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp Caramelized Onion

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 pinch paprika

1 pinch chopped thyme

1 Tbsp Red wine Dijon Vinaigrette

S&P t.t

Procedure

  • 1. Heat pan
  • 2. Add butter
  • 3. Season potatoes and add to pan in one layer
  • 4. Flip
  • 5. Add onion, garlic, paprika
  • 6. Finish and remove from heat
  • 7. Add thyme and vinaigrette and toss
  • 8. Serve

----

Demi-glace sauce: (using brown stock)

1 gallon Brown Stock

1 tablespoon butter, plus 2 tablespoons cold butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

3 cups sliced wild mushrooms

1 cup red wine

2 tablespoons chopped thyme leaves

Place the stock in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer until reduced to 1 quart.

In a saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the butter and melt. Add the shallot and saute until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until they have given off their liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the red wine and reduce until almost dry, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and simmer to heat through. Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Finish with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

Yield: about 4 cups

