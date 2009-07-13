Judge looks to speed up sheriff vs. commission case

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Even though the attorneys want to extend the hearing, Judge Joseph Boohaker is determined to finish the Jefferson County Sheriff versus the Jefferson County Commission case by Tuesday morning.

FOX6 News Reporter Alan Collins says Judge Joseph Boohaker told attorneys in the case to "speed it up" on Monday morning. Both sides of the courtroom had earlier indicated that the case would take most of this week, but Judge Boohaker says he wants to hear from the "budget people" and "wrap it up" due to earlier commitments.

Boohaker says that the case really boils down to three things: 1) Is the county following a statute that is constitutional? 2) Is the county properly following the statute? 3) Is the county being capricious in its decision making?

Taking the stand on Monday will be Captain Dennis Berry followed by Commissioners Jim Carns and William Bell. Commissioner Bettye Fine Collins is not expected to attend due to illness.

The Jefferson County Commission tells MyFoxAL.com that the vote on the layoff of 207 employees and ending merit raises will be pulled from the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. County Commissioner Shelia Smoot says the reason for pulling the vote is that the Commission will be meeting in Bessemer on Tuesday and feel they should be in Birmingham for the vote.