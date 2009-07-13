Storms roll across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Storms swept across Alabama on Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain came down hard in some areas, but the winds could have been worse.
Trees fell down on and around a house on Geneva Avenue near Old Leeds Road, last night. It left behind heavy damage and downed power lines. No injuries were reported.
It was the same story in Fairfield. Winds knocked down a tree onto a house. It happened on 44th Street in Fairfield. No one was hurt. The tree actually fell across three yards. Only one house was damaged.
