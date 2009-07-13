Four men shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- A shooting investigation involving four men is underway in Birmingham.
Police say the men were shot in the 7700 block of First Avenue South. It happened shortly after 6:30 on Sunday night.
According to police, the victims all began running away from the unidentified shooter. Two of the shooting victims made it to a Chevron Station where they called police. Three victims were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. None are life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim refused treatment.
Birmingham police say they do not know what motivated the shootings and have not been able to get a good description of the suspect.
