Four men shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- A shooting investigation involving four men is underway in Birmingham.

Police say the men were shot in the 7700 block of First Avenue South. It happened shortly after 6:30 on Sunday night.

According to police, the victims all began running away from the unidentified shooter. Two of the shooting victims made it to a Chevron Station where they called police. Three victims were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. None are life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim refused treatment.

Birmingham police say they do not know what motivated the shootings and have not been able to get a good description of the suspect.