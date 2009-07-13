Morning news update

Storms roll across Alabama

Storms swept across Alabama on Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain came down hard in some areas, but the winds could have been worse. Trees fell down on and around a house on Geneva Avenue near Old Leeds Road, last night. It left behind heavy damage and downed power lines. No injuries were reported. It was the same story in Fairfield. Winds knocked down a tree onto a house. It happened on 44th Street in Fairfield. No one was hurt. The tree actually fell across three yards. Only one house was damaged.

Confirmation hearing begins for Sotomayor

A confirmation hearing begins this morning for Judge Sonia Sotomayor, President Obama's choice for the Supreme Court. Hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin with opening remarks from the panel's 12 Democrats and 7 Republicans, followed by Sotomayor's own statement that is expected to emphasize her compelling rise from poverty in New York City. Meanwhile, Republicans say they will press the 55-year-old New Yorker and veteran federal judge to explain past rulings involving discrimination complaints and gun rights.

NASA to make another Endeavour launch attempt

Another attempt will be made by NASA to launch the Shuttle Endeavour. It was delayed again Sunday due to severe thunderstorms along the Florida coast. This is the fourth time Endeavour's launch has been scrubbed. The launch time today is 5:51 pm.

Four men shot in Birmingham

A shooting investigation involving four men is underway in Birmingham this morning. Police say the men were shot in the 7700 block of First Avenue South. It happened shortly after 6:30 last night. Police say the victims all began running away from the unidentified shooter. Two of the shooting victims made it to a Chevron Station where they called police. Three victims were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. None are life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim refused treatment. Birmingham police say they do not know what motivated the shootings and have not been able to get a good description of the suspect.

Birmingham teen charged with attempted murder

A Birmingham teen is charged with attempted murder after driving a van straight at three Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies trying to get him to stop. The deputies identified the teen as Jeffrey Lloyd Grant. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound at the same scene. She is in stable condition. Deputies responded Sunday to reports of a fight involving a large group of teenagers and possible shots fired.

Battle between sheriff and commission continues

A court hearing between Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale and the Jefferson County Commission picks up today. The sheriff is trying to stop the commission from cutting his budget by 33%. The Supreme Court over-ruled a stay in the case on a technicality and sent the case back to Jefferson County. The commission says the cuts are necessary because of the loss of the occupational tax.

Larry Langford submits new budget plan

Mayor Larry Langford has submitted what he calls a "compromise plan" budget to the Birmingham City Council two weeks after the new fiscal year began. The plan calls for eight million dollars from dome stadium money to begin design work on the project. The remaining 11-million would go to paving streets and funding non-profit agencies city council members say are important to serving citizens. The council could vote on this new budget plan at its meeting tomorrow.