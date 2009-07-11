Deputy tasered with his own taser by DUI suspect

CLANTON, AL (WBRC) -- FOX6 News has confirmed that a Chilton County Sheriff's deputy was tasered with his own taser by an alleged DUI suspect.



It happened just after five on Saturday on County Road 42, about two miles east of Interstate 65.



Chilton County authorities say the deputy pulled over a speeder who they say then got in a fight with the deputy, grabbed his taser, and shot him in the chest. The suspect then tried to run over the deputy before fleeing on foot.



Law enforcement officers found the suspect a few yards from the crime scene.



Chilton County's Chief Deputy watched the whole ordeal on the patrol car's dashcam video recorder.



Both the suspect and the deputy were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.