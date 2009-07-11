Walker County bingo halls ordered to reduce hours - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Walker County bingo halls ordered to reduce hours

JASPER, AL (WBRC) -- A judge has ordered several Walker County bingo halls to reduce their operating hours.

Sheriff John Mark Tirey had asked a judge to make the eight bingo halls show why they should not be shut down.

The sheriff says they have been operating 24 hours a day/six days a week, but do not have enough charity bingo permits to play that many hours.

Powered by Frankly