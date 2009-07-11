Death investigation in Mulga

MULGA, AL (WBRC) -- A death investigation is underway in the Jefferson County community of Mulga. This investigation is taking place at the corner of Mimosa Court and Mulga Loop Road.

Randy Christian from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells MyFoxAL.com that a 19-year-old female was found in the bedroom of a residence she shared with her brother and his girlfriend. She was discovered partially clothed and unresponsive by the girlfriend on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. The victim was last known to be alive around 3:00 a.m.

Investigators say there is no trauma or obvious cause of death, nor did the girl have any known health issues. Also, there was no sign of forced entry.

The Sheriff's Office says that they will have to rely on the coroner's report to find the actual cause of death.

