HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Auburn receiver Tim Hawthorne is recovering from surgery on his right foot.

Hawthorne went into surgery on Friday with Dr. James Andrews to fix a broken bone in his foot and is recovering at home in Homewood.

Rehab will begin immediately for Hawthorne.

Hawthorne's mother tells Sports Director Rick Karle that she does not know when her son will be out of rehab, but she says he will make a full recovery.