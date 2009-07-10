Fultondale may regulate gold companies

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) -- Fultondale city councilors are considering an ordinance that would regulate gold buying companies.
Mayor Jim Lowery says the city of Fultondale wants to keep track of who is selling gold items at gold buying events.
The goal is to deter people from stealing gold and selling it at gold buying events.
The regulations would require companies to get a copy of the consumer's drivers license and hold jewelry for 30 days, which gives police a chance to check the items to make sure they are not stolen.
Neighboring Gardendale already has an ordinance for gold buying companies, Fultondale does not.
Fultondale city councilors are expected to bring up this ordinance at their next meeting on Monday and the ordinance is expected to pass.
