Police chase ends in gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- A routine traffic stop in Homewood did not end that way in Birmingham.
It started shortly before 8 o'clock Friday night. Officers followed a vehicle carrying at least 2 people to MLK Drive and Nassau Avenue. Once there, a Homewood officer shot one of the passengers armed with a handgun.
A Homewood police spokesman says there were at least 2 people in the car. The passenger carrying a gun ran into a surrounding neighborhood. Officers chased him on foot.
Sergeant Andrew Didcoct with the Homewood Police Department says the suspect fought with officers and was eventually shot. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been charged.
