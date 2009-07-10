17-year-old drowns in Black Warrior River

BROOKWOOD, AL (WBRC) -- Sgt. Andy Norris with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department tells FOX6 News that a 17-year old boy has drowned in the Black Warrior River.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office was alerted by 911 to a possible drowning at the Rocky Branch Park off Highway 216 in Brookwood.
The call said that a 17-year-old was under water and emergency personnel were need.
Tuscaloosa County deputies, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their dive team, Brookwood VFD and police and Northstar Ambulance were all dispatched.
Divers found the boy after a 40 minute search 15-20 feet past the rope buoy.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>