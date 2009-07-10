17-year-old drowns in Black Warrior River

BROOKWOOD, AL (WBRC) -- Sgt. Andy Norris with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department tells FOX6 News that a 17-year old boy has drowned in the Black Warrior River.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office was alerted by 911 to a possible drowning at the Rocky Branch Park off Highway 216 in Brookwood.

The call said that a 17-year-old was under water and emergency personnel were need.

Tuscaloosa County deputies, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their dive team, Brookwood VFD and police and Northstar Ambulance were all dispatched.

Divers found the boy after a 40 minute search 15-20 feet past the rope buoy.

The victim's name has not yet been released.