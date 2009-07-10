Mistrial declared in Aaron Morrison trial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -- Attorneys are preparing for a re-trial after a mistrial is declared in the case of a Hoover man accused of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman.
On Wednesday, the jury found Aaron Morrison guilty of sexual abuse and impersonating a police officer.
On Thursday, they returned to deliberate on the charges of rape, kidnapping and a second charge of sexual abuse.
After 12 hours of deliberations, the jury told the judge they were deadlocked. Eleven jurors felt Morrison was guilty and one juror disagreed.
Morrison will be re-tried on the charges on September 14th. He will also be sentenced on the first two charges that same day. He remains in jail on 200-thousand dollars bond.
