Norfolk Southern looks to reassure McCalla residents

Norfolk-Southern Railroad officials spoke to the people of McCalla Friday in an attempt to give them reassurance for a freight transfer station being planned for their community.
Many homeowners are concerned the new station will harm their community. Railroad officials say the station will be a lot more environmentally friendly than the community realizes and that the project is a done deal.
Norfolk Southern says they plan another meeting to educate the community more on the project. It will be held on August 18.
