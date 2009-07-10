Guacamole and corn salsa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Guacamole and corn salsa

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Spicy Guacamole

by Steve Ells, Founder, CEO & Chef

SERVES 2

1 large ripe avocado, peeled & pitted
Juice from ½ a lime
1 Tbsp. Cilantro (a pinch)

¼ of a finely chopped onion
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 large poblano pepper - seeded & chopped

¼ teaspoon salt


Directions
 - Using fork, mash avocado with lime juice in small bowl.
 - Add cilantro, chopped onion, chopped garlic, poblano pepper and salt. Stir to combine.
 - Makes about 1 cup
 

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Spicy Corn Salsa

by Steve Ells, Founder, CEO & Chef

Serves 4

6 ears sweet yellow corn

½ of a finely chopped red onion

2 jalapenos

1/3 Cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. Lime Juice

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Roast the corn and jalapenos on a grill or BBQ and let cool. Cut the corn off the cob. Dice the jalapeno peppers, onion and cilantro. Combine all of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.

