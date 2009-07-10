JeffCo Commissioner William Bell speaks

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A court hearing will take place on Friday morning concerning Sheriff Mike Hale's efforts to block cuts for his department.

Also, a lawsuit has been filed by a resident who says the commission illegally diverted funds from Cooper Green Mercy Hospital in its efforts to cut the budget.

The hospital is set to turn over a "worst case scenario" plan to commissioner William Bell on Friday. Bell joined us in studio Friday morning to discuss these issues.